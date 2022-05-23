Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.