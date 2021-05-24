The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
