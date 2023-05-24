The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecaste…