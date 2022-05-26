Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.