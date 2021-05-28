The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
