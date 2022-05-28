Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.