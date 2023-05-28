Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
