Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.