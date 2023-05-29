Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.