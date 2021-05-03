Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It l…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect cle…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper communi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…