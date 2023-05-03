Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.