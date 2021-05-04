Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomor…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper communi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…