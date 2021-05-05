Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
