Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cloud…