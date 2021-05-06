Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
