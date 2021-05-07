 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

