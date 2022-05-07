Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.