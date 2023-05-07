The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…