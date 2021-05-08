Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.