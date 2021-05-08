 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News