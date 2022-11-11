The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
