Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

