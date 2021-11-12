Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.