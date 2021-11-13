 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News