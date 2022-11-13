Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.