Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecast…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturda…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures …