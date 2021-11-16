 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News