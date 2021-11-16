Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
