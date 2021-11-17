 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

