Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

