Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

