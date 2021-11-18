 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News