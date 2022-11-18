Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Culpeper folk…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturda…