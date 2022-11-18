 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

