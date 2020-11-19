 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

