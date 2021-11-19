Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
