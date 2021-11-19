 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

