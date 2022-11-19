Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Culpeper folk…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.