Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
