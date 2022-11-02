Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.