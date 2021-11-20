Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.