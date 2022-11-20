Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.