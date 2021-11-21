 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

