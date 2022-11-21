Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.