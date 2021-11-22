Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.