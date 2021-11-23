 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

