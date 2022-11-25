Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 2:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
