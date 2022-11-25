Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 2:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.