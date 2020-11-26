Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.