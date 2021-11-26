Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.