Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
