Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Local Weather
