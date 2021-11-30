Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…