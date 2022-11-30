Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 AM EST until THU 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.