Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.