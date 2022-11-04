Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Cu…