Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

